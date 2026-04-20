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    Group explores brick arches

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    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    USACE and the City of Charleston are partnering on a $12.625 million rehabilitation of the city’s historic brick arch stormwater drainage system on the Charleston Peninsula. Staff expect to begin construction in fall 2026 and complete construction in 2027. The rehabincludes structural lining of brick tunnels, removal or modification of intrusive utilities, and repairs to compromised segments of the network. Staff from USACE and the City inspected several structures, April 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Tom Conning)

    Includes interviews with: Wes Wilson, USACE project manager and Grant Evermann, City of Charleston stormwater project manager

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 08:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003255
    VIRIN: 260415-A-EZ675-6177
    Filename: DOD_111643716
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Group explores brick arches, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    masonry
    Historic
    brick
    Flood Risk Management
    stormwater
    Charleston

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