Group explores brick arches

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003254" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USACE and the City of Charleston are partnering on a $12.625 million rehabilitation of the city’s historic brick arch stormwater drainage system on the Charleston Peninsula. Staff expect to begin construction in fall 2026 and complete construction in 2027. The rehabincludes structural lining of brick tunnels, removal or modification of intrusive utilities, and repairs to compromised segments of the network. Staff from USACE and the City inspected several structures, April 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Tom Conning)