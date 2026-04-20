USACE and the City of Charleston are partnering on a $12.625 million rehabilitation of the city’s historic brick arch stormwater drainage system on the Charleston Peninsula. Staff expect to begin construction in fall 2026 and complete construction in 2027. The rehabincludes structural lining of brick tunnels, removal or modification of intrusive utilities, and repairs to compromised segments of the network. Staff from USACE and the City inspected several structures, April 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Tom Conning)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 08:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003254
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-EZ675-6807
|Filename:
|DOD_111643714
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Group explores brick arches, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exploring the dark, dank underbelly of Charleston’s historic brick arches stormwater removal system
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