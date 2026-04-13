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    Japan day 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    Japan Day was held on April 11 2026 at Misawa Air Base, hosted by the Force Support Squadron. The purpose of the event is to give base residents the opportunity to experience local Japanese culture (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 02:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002769
    VIRIN: 260411-N-CK730-2919
    Filename: DOD_111632432
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan day 2026, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    AFN
    Japan

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