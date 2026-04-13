Japan day 2026

Japan Day was held on April 11 2026 at Misawa Air Base, hosted by the Force Support Squadron. The purpose of the event is to give base residents the opportunity to experience local Japanese culture (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 02:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002769
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-CK730-2919
|Filename:
|DOD_111632432
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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