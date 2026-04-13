U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mary Murray, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, informs viewers of the Baker Field House pool hours on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, 9 April, 2026. The pool is open for lap swim to individuals 18 and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m. to 7a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7p.m. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lara Jhane Rabago)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002716
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-JR515-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111631177
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson Updated Pool Hours, by A1C Lara Jhane Rabago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.