Eielson Updated Pool Hours

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mary Murray, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, informs viewers of the Baker Field House pool hours on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, 9 April, 2026. The pool is open for lap swim to individuals 18 and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m. to 7a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7p.m. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lara Jhane Rabago)