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    Eielson Updated Pool Hours

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    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lara Jhane Rabago 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mary Murray, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, informs viewers of the Baker Field House pool hours on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, 9 April, 2026. The pool is open for lap swim to individuals 18 and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m. to 7a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7p.m. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lara Jhane Rabago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002716
    VIRIN: 260409-F-JR515-1001
    Filename: DOD_111631177
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

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    This work, Eielson Updated Pool Hours, by A1C Lara Jhane Rabago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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