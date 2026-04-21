Dive into readiness at Eielson AFB

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska -- The Baker Field House pool now offers new dedicated hours for lap swimming, providing time for swimmers to focus on fitness and overall well-being.

Lap swim sessions are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. During these periods, the pool is reserved exclusively for lap swimming and is open to individuals ages 18 and older.

Recently two lifeguards were hired to ensure safety during open hours which gives swimmers like Airman 1st Class Mariah Hough, 354th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, the ability to utilize the pool for physical fitness.

“I’m appreciative of the people that stepped up to be lifeguards,” said Hough. “It’s so important that we have them to ensure safety, allowing everyone to focus on their fitness goals and enjoy the pool.”

The availability of the pool for regular lap swims helps ensure Airmen are prepared to effectively execute the mission by providing a consistent and low-impact environment for maintaining essential physical fitness.

“I’m excited that the pool is open,” said Airman 1st Class Samantha Rice-Custis, 354th Force Support Squadron fitness journeyman. “It’s a fun and different way for Airmen to get their cardio in.”

The Outdoor Recreation team is currently considering additional times to open the pool and looking for additional lifeguards to allow for open swim. If you or anyone you know is interested in filling the lifeguard position, please contact Outdoor Recreation at 907-669-2537 or 907-377-1232 for more information.