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    AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Kazaguruma Guardian

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    JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Air Force leaders from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands gathered at Misawa Air Base for Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26, highlighting the strength of trilateral partnerships and a shared commitment to peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 01:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002648
    VIRIN: 260401-F-EU981-7973
    Filename: DOD_111629585
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Kazaguruma Guardian, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Kingdom of the Netherlands (Netherlands)
    Misawa Air Base
    Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF)
    Kazaguruma Guardian

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