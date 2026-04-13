Air Force leaders from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands gathered at Misawa Air Base for Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26, highlighting the strength of trilateral partnerships and a shared commitment to peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 01:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002648
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-EU981-7973
|Filename:
|DOD_111629585
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Kazaguruma Guardian, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.