(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First F-35A Arrival at Misawa Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, land at Misawa Air Base to become the first U.S. F-35A's to be stationed in Misawa. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 20:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002643
    VIRIN: 260328-F-EU981-2663
    Filename: DOD_111629333
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First F-35A Arrival at Misawa Air Base, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video