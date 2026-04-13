First F-35A Arrival at Misawa Air Base

Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, land at Misawa Air Base to become the first U.S. F-35A's to be stationed in Misawa. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002643
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-EU981-2663
|Filename:
|DOD_111629333
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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