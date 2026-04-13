The Strength of Team Wright-Patt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002598" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen and civilians from multiple units and organizations throughout the installation come together to support and accomplish the mission at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As one of the Air Force’s most diverse and mission-focused bases, Wright-Patterson plays a critical role in advancing national defense objectives.



Music licensed through Music Vine



Item Title: The Dreamer

Item ID: 606190

Author Username: All Good Folks

Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA

Item License Code: S606190-15773



Item Title: Frontiers

Item ID: 587100

Author Username: Revo

Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA

Item License Code: S587100-15773



Item Title: Intergalactic Travel

Item ID: 699359

Author Username: Simon Folwar

Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA

Item License Code: S699359-15773