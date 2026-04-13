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    The Strength of Team Wright-Patt

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Desmond Brittle, David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Jack Gardner, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith, Cliffton Thoroughman and Wilbur Wood

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airmen and civilians from multiple units and organizations throughout the installation come together to support and accomplish the mission at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As one of the Air Force’s most diverse and mission-focused bases, Wright-Patterson plays a critical role in advancing national defense objectives.

    Music licensed through Music Vine

    Item Title: The Dreamer
    Item ID: 606190
    Author Username: All Good Folks
    Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA
    Item License Code: S606190-15773

    Item Title: Frontiers
    Item ID: 587100
    Author Username: Revo
    Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA
    Item License Code: S587100-15773

    Item Title: Intergalactic Travel
    Item ID: 699359
    Author Username: Simon Folwar
    Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA
    Item License Code: S699359-15773

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002598
    VIRIN: 250604-F-F3456-1001
    PIN: 254007
    Filename: DOD_111628538
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, The Strength of Team Wright-Patt, by Desmond Brittle, David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Jack Gardner, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith, Cliffton Thoroughman and Wilbur Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    Team Wright-Patt

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