Airmen and civilians from multiple units and organizations throughout the installation come together to support and accomplish the mission at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As one of the Air Force’s most diverse and mission-focused bases, Wright-Patterson plays a critical role in advancing national defense objectives.
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|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002598
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-F3456-1001
|PIN:
|254007
|Filename:
|DOD_111628538
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|OHIO, US
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|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Strength of Team Wright-Patt, by Desmond Brittle, David Clingerman, Christopher Decker, Jack Gardner, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith, Cliffton Thoroughman and Wilbur Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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