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    AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Presidents' Day Shooting Competition

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    JAPAN

    02.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of Misawa Air Base participated in a pistol shooting competition on Presidents' Day to create healthy competition while giving many a chance to brush up on their weapons handling skills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 01:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002422
    VIRIN: 260216-F-EU981-7160
    Filename: DOD_111624269
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Presidents' Day Shooting Competition, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Shooting Range
    Presidents Day
    AFN Misawa
    Competition
    Misawa Air Base

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