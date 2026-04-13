Members of Misawa Air Base participated in a pistol shooting competition on Presidents' Day to create healthy competition while giving many a chance to brush up on their weapons handling skills.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 01:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002422
|VIRIN:
|260216-F-EU981-7160
|Filename:
|DOD_111624269
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Presidents' Day Shooting Competition, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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