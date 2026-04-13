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    AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Gabriel Iglesias Visits Misawa

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    JAPAN

    01.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    World famous comedian, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias visited Misawa Air Base to bring the laughs. The event was hosted by the USO, continuing the tradition of making sure service members around the world get a little taste of home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002418
    VIRIN: 260117-F-EU981-2347
    Filename: DOD_111624227
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Gabriel Iglesias Visits Misawa, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Misawa
    Pacific Update
    Misawa Air Base
    USO

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