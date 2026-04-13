World famous comedian, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias visited Misawa Air Base to bring the laughs. The event was hosted by the USO, continuing the tradition of making sure service members around the world get a little taste of home.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 01:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002418
|VIRIN:
|260117-F-EU981-2347
|Filename:
|DOD_111624227
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update - Gabriel Iglesias Visits Misawa, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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