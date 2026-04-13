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    AFN Misawa Pacific Spotlight - FF Ladder Training

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    JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Firefighters from the 35th Civil Engineer squadron practice ladder training regularly to make sure they're prepared for any situation. See what it takes to climb the highest and be ready for anything.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 01:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002417
    VIRIN: 260109-F-EU981-2905
    Filename: DOD_111624222
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Spotlight - FF Ladder Training, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Civil Engineer squadron

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