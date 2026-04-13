AFN Misawa Pacific Spotlight - FF Ladder Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002417" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters from the 35th Civil Engineer squadron practice ladder training regularly to make sure they're prepared for any situation. See what it takes to climb the highest and be ready for anything.