Firefighters from the 35th Civil Engineer squadron practice ladder training regularly to make sure they're prepared for any situation. See what it takes to climb the highest and be ready for anything.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 01:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002417
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-EU981-2905
|Filename:
|DOD_111624222
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Spotlight - FF Ladder Training, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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