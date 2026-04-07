Chaplain Exchange

Servicemembers assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, along with their Japanese counterparts, pray for the victims affected by the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami at Iwate, Japan, April 01, 2026. The chaplains were there to support the people spiritually and emotionally. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002220
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111620130
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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