Chaplain Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Servicemembers assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, along with their Japanese counterparts, pray for the victims affected by the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami at Iwate, Japan, April 01, 2026. The chaplains were there to support the people spiritually and emotionally. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)