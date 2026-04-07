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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Servicemembers assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, along with their Japanese counterparts, pray for the victims affected by the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami at Iwate, Japan, April 01, 2026. The chaplains were there to support the people spiritually and emotionally. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 00:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002220
    VIRIN: 260401-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111620130
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Chaplain Exchange, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami
    chaplain
    Misawa Air Base
    memorial
    35th Fighter Wing

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