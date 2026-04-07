USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Commissioning Virtual Tour
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 18:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002188
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-NB178-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111619547
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Virtual Tour, by PO1 Tyrell Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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