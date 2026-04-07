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    USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Virtual Tour

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyrell Morris 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Commissioning Virtual Tour

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 18:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002188
    VIRIN: 260409-N-NB178-1001
    Filename: DOD_111619547
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Virtual Tour, by PO1 Tyrell Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    virtual tour
    DDG 124
    Commissioning Ceremnoy
    USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

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