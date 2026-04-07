U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Steven Goff III, 35th Security Forces kennel master, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April, 9, 2026. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 02:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1002117
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111617656
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Technical Sgt. Steven Goff III Shoutout, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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