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    F-35 B-Roll

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, arrive at Misawa Air Base to become the first U.S. F-35A's to be stationed in Misawa. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001758
    VIRIN: 260328-N-CK730-5644
    Filename: DOD_111612077
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 B-Roll, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-35 A Lighting II
    AFN
    Misawa Air Base

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