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    Misawa F-35 Arrival

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II's arrive at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 28, 2026. The F-35A Lightning II is equipped with an advanced sensor suite that provides unparalleled situational awareness. By gathering, fusing, and distributing vast amounts of battlefield information, the platform gives operators a distinct tactical advantage over any adversary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 00:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001754
    VIRIN: 260328-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111612050
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa F-35 Arrival, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    F-35 A Lighting II
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing

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