Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II's arrive at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 28, 2026. The F-35A Lightning II is equipped with an advanced sensor suite that provides unparalleled situational awareness. By gathering, fusing, and distributing vast amounts of battlefield information, the platform gives operators a distinct tactical advantage over any adversary.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 00:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001754
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111612050
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa F-35 Arrival, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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