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    U.S. F-35A's Arrive In Misawa

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, land at Misawa Air Base to become the first U.S. F-35A's to be stationed in Misawa. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 23:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001750
    VIRIN: 260330-N-NS135-1001
    Filename: DOD_111612012
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-35A's Arrive In Misawa, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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