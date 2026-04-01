U.S. F-35A's Arrive In Misawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001750" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, land at Misawa Air Base to become the first U.S. F-35A's to be stationed in Misawa. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)