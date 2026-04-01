U.S. F-35A's Arrive In Misawa

Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, land at Misawa Air Base to become the first U.S. F-35A's to be stationed in Misawa. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2026 23:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001750
|VIRIN:
|260330-N-NS135-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111612012
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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