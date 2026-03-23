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    Amn Bryan Ache Villalobos Shoutout

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman Bryan Ache Villalobos, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 4, 2026. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 21:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1001377
    VIRIN: 260304-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111605261
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Amn Bryan Ache Villalobos Shoutout, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Civil Engineer Squadon
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    REDFriday

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