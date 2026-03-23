U.S. Air Force Airman Bryan Ache Villalobos, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 4, 2026. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 21:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1001377
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111605261
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Amn Bryan Ache Villalobos Shoutout, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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