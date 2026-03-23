In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that made history as the first in and last out. In part two, we take a look at the follow-up aircraft to the F-100 and how the mission continued to evolve during the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 20:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1001268
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-EU981-3132
|Filename:
|DOD_111602995
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wild Weasel History: The Evolution, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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