(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel History: The Evolution

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that made history as the first in and last out. In part two, we take a look at the follow-up aircraft to the F-100 and how the mission continued to evolve during the Vietnam War.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 20:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1001268
    VIRIN: 260309-F-EU981-3132
    Filename: DOD_111602995
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel History: The Evolution, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video