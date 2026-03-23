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    Wild Weasel History: The Beginning

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    JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that made history as the first in and last out. In part one, we look at the very beginning of the Wild Weasel mission and the first aircraft to support it.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 20:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1001267
    VIRIN: 260309-F-EU981-1708
    Filename: DOD_111602990
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wild Weasel History: The Beginning, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    35th Fighter Wing
    Wild Weasel
    historical

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