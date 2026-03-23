In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that made history as the first in and last out. In part one, we look at the very beginning of the Wild Weasel mission and the first aircraft to support it.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 20:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1001267
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-EU981-1708
|Filename:
|DOD_111602990
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel History: The Beginning, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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