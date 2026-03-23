Wild Weasel History: The Beginning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001267" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that made history as the first in and last out. In part one, we look at the very beginning of the Wild Weasel mission and the first aircraft to support it.