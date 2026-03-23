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    Navy’s ‘Magic Carpet’ for H-60 successfully demonstrated in flight

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    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by NAWCAD Visual Information and Brittany Dickerson

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) engineers monitor the first flight test of Low-Speed Precision Control (LSPC), a new assistive landing technology, in an H-60 helicopter. The system is designed to improve flight stability and reduce pilot workload during landings in challenging environments, such as a ship at sea or in degraded visual conditions. This modular upgrade for legacy H-60 variants aims to increase safety and enhance operational capability for joint force aviators. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1001233
    VIRIN: 260330-N-ZT623-7568
    Filename: DOD_111602000
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

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    Navy&rsquo;s &lsquo;Magic Carpet&rsquo; for H-60 successfully demonstrated in flight

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    TAGS

    naval aviation
    H-60
    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division
    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21
    defense aviation

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