Navy’s ‘Magic Carpet’ for H-60 successfully demonstrated in flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001233" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) engineers monitor the first flight test of Low-Speed Precision Control (LSPC), a new assistive landing technology, in an H-60 helicopter. The system is designed to improve flight stability and reduce pilot workload during landings in challenging environments, such as a ship at sea or in degraded visual conditions. This modular upgrade for legacy H-60 variants aims to increase safety and enhance operational capability for joint force aviators. (U.S. Navy video)