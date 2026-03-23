Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) engineers monitor the first flight test of Low-Speed Precision Control (LSPC), a new assistive landing technology, in an H-60 helicopter. The system is designed to improve flight stability and reduce pilot workload during landings in challenging environments, such as a ship at sea or in degraded visual conditions. This modular upgrade for legacy H-60 variants aims to increase safety and enhance operational capability for joint force aviators. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1001233
|VIRIN:
|260330-N-ZT623-7568
|Filename:
|DOD_111602000
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Navy’s ‘Magic Carpet’ for H-60 successfully demonstrated in flight, by NAWCAD Visual Information and Brittany Dickerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy’s ‘Magic Carpet’ for H-60 successfully demonstrated in flight
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