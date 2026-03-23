Navy’s ‘Magic Carpet’ for H-60 successfully demonstrated in flight

For the first time, engineers from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) successfully demonstrated assistive landing technology designed for the military’s fleet of H-60 helicopters during a flight test on Feb. 27.

The technology, Low-Speed Precision Control (LSPC), was designed by the same warfare center who brought tactical aviation Precision Landing Mode – commonly called MAGIC CARPET – and was designed to assist pilots when landing, improving safety and operational capability for the Navy’s largest community of aviators, as well those flying H-60 helicopters for the Army and Coast Guard.

“Low-Speed Precision Control is an important step forward in advancing aviator safety and operational readiness,” said NAWCAD Commander Rear Adm. Todd Evans. “This milestone reflects NAWCAD’s commitment to delivering solutions that address the most challenging conditions our warfighters face.”

Among the most dangerous tasks for any rotary-wing pilot are landings in difficult conditions, from low-visibility environments in dust, fog, or snow to the pitching deck of a ship at sea. While newer aircraft like the CH-53K King Stallion feature built-in augmented landing technology via fly-by-wire designs, this milestone represents a critical advancement in bringing similar capabilities to thousands of older helicopters across the military, addressing a longstanding challenge that has contributed to several Class A mishaps.

LSPC is a modular hardware and software system that integrates directly into the cockpit controls, improving flight stability and precision and reducing pilot workload during shipboard landing or landings ashore. The system’s modular design allows for rapid installation across all H-60 variants, making it a versatile upgrade for joint and allied forces.

NAWCAD’s rotary Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 will continue Navy testing of the system through summer 2026, further proving its performance and operational impact.

NAWCAD employs military, civilian, and contract personnel to operate test ranges, laboratories, and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development, and sustainment for all Navy and Marine Corps aviation platforms. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, NAWCAD also has major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida.