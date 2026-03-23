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    Wright-Patterson at First Four Tournament 2026

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Austin Smith, Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman, Tech. Sgt. Daniel Peterson, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    88th Air Base Wing Commander Colonel Dustin Richards and 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Tessa Fontaine swear in 27 recruits at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, March 17, 2026. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Big Hoopla, United States Air Force and Dayton community partnered up for multiple events to celebrate college basketball's annual First Four to kick off the March Madness tournament. Events included flag detail, a swear-in for the DEPers, and a STEM shootout contest.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000975
    VIRIN: 260317-F-OU362-5797
    Filename: DOD_111596732
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson at First Four Tournament 2026, by Austin Smith, TSgt Warren Spearman, TSgt Daniel Peterson, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    March Madness
    WPAFB
    88ABW
    basketball

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