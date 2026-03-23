Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Prescribed Burn

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services and Civil Engineering along with Air Force personnel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Wildland Fire Branch Support Module perform a prescribed burn of on Huffman Prairie and Wright-Patterson AFB, March 21 2026. The crew conducted the burns on 3 different section to provide the fire dependent echo system with the needed flames in order to discourage woodland vegetation and preserve the native prairie habitat.
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Item Title: Simple Days
Item ID: 787360
Author Username: Simon Folwar
Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA
Item License Code: S787360-15773
Item Title: Simple Days
Item ID: 787541
Author Username: Simon Folwar
Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA
Item License Code: S787541-15773
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000973
|VIRIN:
|260321-F-SX629-5718
|Filename:
|DOD_111596708
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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