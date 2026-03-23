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    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Prescribed Burn

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services and Civil Engineering along with Air Force personnel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Wildland Fire Branch Support Module perform a prescribed burn of on Huffman Prairie and Wright-Patterson AFB, March 21 2026. The crew conducted the burns on 3 different section to provide the fire dependent echo system with the needed flames in order to discourage woodland vegetation and preserve the native prairie habitat.

    Music licensed through Music Vine

    Item Title: Simple Days
    Item ID: 787360
    Author Username: Simon Folwar
    Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA
    Item License Code: S787360-15773

    Item Title: Simple Days
    Item ID: 787541
    Author Username: Simon Folwar
    Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA
    Item License Code: S787541-15773

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000973
    VIRIN: 260321-F-SX629-5718
    Filename: DOD_111596708
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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    This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Prescribed Burn, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WPAFB
    Prescribed Burn
    environemental
    Wildland Fire Branch
    Wright-Partterson AFB
    wildlife

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