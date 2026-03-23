Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Prescribed Burn

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000973" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services and Civil Engineering along with Air Force personnel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Wildland Fire Branch Support Module perform a prescribed burn of on Huffman Prairie and Wright-Patterson AFB, March 21 2026. The crew conducted the burns on 3 different section to provide the fire dependent echo system with the needed flames in order to discourage woodland vegetation and preserve the native prairie habitat.



Music licensed through Music Vine



Item Title: Simple Days

Item ID: 787360

Author Username: Simon Folwar

Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA

Item License Code: S787360-15773



Item Title: Simple Days

Item ID: 787541

Author Username: Simon Folwar

Licensee: DoD 88 ABW PA

Item License Code: S787541-15773