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    ETHOS

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Megan Mudersbach, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airmen and Guardians participate in ETHOS training, a five-week augmentee program designed to enhance installation defense capabilities following completion of the First Term Enlisted Course in Wright-Pttarson AFB, OH. During the rotation, personnel are placed in a Tactical Control (TACON) status under the 88th Security Forces Squadron, beginning with foundational weapons and installation defense training in week one, followed by Ready Airman Training in week two, and culminating in hands-on flight rotations during weeks three through five. Upon completion, participants remain in a reserve status for one year, prepared to augment Security Forces in the event of activation, ensuring a ready and resilient force capable of supporting base defense operations at a moment’s notice.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000234
    VIRIN: 250404-F-OU362-6857
    Filename: DOD_111585042
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, ETHOS, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Megan Mudersbach, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guardians
    ethos
    WPAFB
    88SFS
    Airmen

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