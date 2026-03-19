video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000234" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen and Guardians participate in ETHOS training, a five-week augmentee program designed to enhance installation defense capabilities following completion of the First Term Enlisted Course in Wright-Pttarson AFB, OH. During the rotation, personnel are placed in a Tactical Control (TACON) status under the 88th Security Forces Squadron, beginning with foundational weapons and installation defense training in week one, followed by Ready Airman Training in week two, and culminating in hands-on flight rotations during weeks three through five. Upon completion, participants remain in a reserve status for one year, prepared to augment Security Forces in the event of activation, ensuring a ready and resilient force capable of supporting base defense operations at a moment’s notice.