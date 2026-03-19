Airmen and Guardians participate in ETHOS training, a five-week augmentee program designed to enhance installation defense capabilities following completion of the First Term Enlisted Course in Wright-Pttarson AFB, OH. During the rotation, personnel are placed in a Tactical Control (TACON) status under the 88th Security Forces Squadron, beginning with foundational weapons and installation defense training in week one, followed by Ready Airman Training in week two, and culminating in hands-on flight rotations during weeks three through five. Upon completion, participants remain in a reserve status for one year, prepared to augment Security Forces in the event of activation, ensuring a ready and resilient force capable of supporting base defense operations at a moment’s notice.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 16:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000234
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-OU362-6857
|Filename:
|DOD_111585042
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ETHOS, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Megan Mudersbach, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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