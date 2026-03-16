Maj Haley Red Friday Shoutout

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alexander Haley, 35th Medical Group chief flight surgeon, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2026. A chief flight surgeon is an experienced aerospace medicine specialist and rated flight surgeon responsible for the health, safety, and performance of aircrews. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 21:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1000108
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-CK730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583469
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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