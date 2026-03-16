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    Maj Haley Red Friday Shoutout

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Alexander Haley, 35th Medical Group chief flight surgeon, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2026. A chief flight surgeon is an experienced aerospace medicine specialist and rated flight surgeon responsible for the health, safety, and performance of aircrews. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason De Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1000108
    VIRIN: 260313-N-CK730-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583469
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Maj Haley Red Friday Shoutout, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    shout out
    Misawa Air Base
    250th Aniversery

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