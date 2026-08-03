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    Aug 3, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Aug 3, 2026

    SERVICE TO THE FLEET

    The August 2026 edition of Service to the Fleet is now available. In this issue:

    --Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability
    --NNSY Celebrates Ford Flyaway Team Achievements and Dedication to the Mission
    --NNSY Teams Prepare Pier 5 for Historic First Visit from USS Gerald R. Ford
    --Two NNSY Employees Recognized During the 2025 NAVSEA Excellence Awards Ceremony
    --Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY's Shipwrights (Shop 89)
    --Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy
    --Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its Kind Freeze Seal Training
    --Shipyard Spotlight: Terrence Bright, Code 265 Submarine Mechanical Engineering Technician
    --Dry Dock 8 Saltwater System Project Complete at Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    --Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond

    And More!

    Published: August 3, 2026
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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Service to the Fleet

    Service to the Fleet

    The Service to the Fleet Magazine is a monthly publication featuring the latest news and images for Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

    View all issues ›