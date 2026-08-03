Aug 3, 2026

The August 2026 edition of Service to the Fleet is now available. In this issue:
--Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability
--NNSY Celebrates Ford Flyaway Team Achievements and Dedication to the Mission
--NNSY Teams Prepare Pier 5 for Historic First Visit from USS Gerald R. Ford
--Two NNSY Employees Recognized During the 2025 NAVSEA Excellence Awards Ceremony
--Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY's Shipwrights (Shop 89)
--Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy
--Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its Kind Freeze Seal Training
--Shipyard Spotlight: Terrence Bright, Code 265 Submarine Mechanical Engineering Technician
--Dry Dock 8 Saltwater System Project Complete at Norfolk Naval Shipyard
--Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond
And More!
|Published:
|August 3, 2026
The Service to the Fleet Magazine is a monthly publication featuring the latest news and images for Norfolk Naval Shipyard.