PUBLICATION ISSUE

Aug 3, 2026

The August 2026 edition of Service to the Fleet is now available. In this issue:



--Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability

--NNSY Celebrates Ford Flyaway Team Achievements and Dedication to the Mission

--NNSY Teams Prepare Pier 5 for Historic First Visit from USS Gerald R. Ford

--Two NNSY Employees Recognized During the 2025 NAVSEA Excellence Awards Ceremony

--Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY's Shipwrights (Shop 89)

--Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy

--Breaking the Ice: NNSY and SRF-JRMC Partner for First-of-its Kind Freeze Seal Training

--Shipyard Spotlight: Terrence Bright, Code 265 Submarine Mechanical Engineering Technician

--Dry Dock 8 Saltwater System Project Complete at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

--Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond



And More!

Published: August 3, 2026