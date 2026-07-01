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    Jul 1, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 1, 2026

    SERVICE TO THE FLEET

    The July 2026 Service to the Fleet is now available. In this issue:

    • NNSY Breaks Ground for Modernization of Dry Dock 3

    • NNSY Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday

    • NNSY Veterans Network Hosts Flag Collection in Honor of Flag Day

    • Shipyard Spotlight: Erin Small, Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Division Branch Head

    • Eye on Innovation: NNSY Digital Transformation Division and IT Department Launches New Tablet Implementation Initiative

    • America’s Shipyard Honors the Fallen at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

    • Cmdr. Christopher Sands Takes the Watch as NNSY’s Supply Officer

    • Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops – Small Changes Lead to Time Saving Results

    • Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Paint Shop (Shop 71)

    • Access Code: Material Sourcing and Project Management Division (Code 520)

    • Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh Launches Leadership Insight Series at America’s Shipyard

    AND MORE!

    Published: July 1, 2026
      View Online
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Service to the Fleet

    Service to the Fleet

    The Service to the Fleet Magazine is a monthly publication featuring the latest news and images for Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

    View all issues ›