PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 1, 2026

The July 2026 Service to the Fleet is now available. In this issue:



• NNSY Breaks Ground for Modernization of Dry Dock 3



• NNSY Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday



• NNSY Veterans Network Hosts Flag Collection in Honor of Flag Day



• Shipyard Spotlight: Erin Small, Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Division Branch Head



• Eye on Innovation: NNSY Digital Transformation Division and IT Department Launches New Tablet Implementation Initiative



• America’s Shipyard Honors the Fallen at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors



• Cmdr. Christopher Sands Takes the Watch as NNSY’s Supply Officer



• Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops – Small Changes Lead to Time Saving Results



• Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Paint Shop (Shop 71)



• Access Code: Material Sourcing and Project Management Division (Code 520)



• Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh Launches Leadership Insight Series at America’s Shipyard



AND MORE!

Published: July 1, 2026