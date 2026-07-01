Jul 1, 2026

The July 2026 Service to the Fleet is now available. In this issue:
• NNSY Breaks Ground for Modernization of Dry Dock 3
• NNSY Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday
• NNSY Veterans Network Hosts Flag Collection in Honor of Flag Day
• Shipyard Spotlight: Erin Small, Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Division Branch Head
• Eye on Innovation: NNSY Digital Transformation Division and IT Department Launches New Tablet Implementation Initiative
• America’s Shipyard Honors the Fallen at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
• Cmdr. Christopher Sands Takes the Watch as NNSY’s Supply Officer
• Focus and Finish Mechanic Workshops – Small Changes Lead to Time Saving Results
• Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Paint Shop (Shop 71)
• Access Code: Material Sourcing and Project Management Division (Code 520)
• Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh Launches Leadership Insight Series at America’s Shipyard
AND MORE!
|Published:
|July 1, 2026
The Service to the Fleet Magazine is a monthly publication featuring the latest news and images for Norfolk Naval Shipyard.