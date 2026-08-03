Aug 3, 2026

This week's RM newsletter highlights dangerous wildlife threats and mitigation strategies, the importance of vehicle restraints, and flight line inspection failures.
|Published:
|August 3, 2026
The Risk Management newsletter is a U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center publication disseminated weekly to provide Soldiers and safety professionals with loss prevention and risk management information. In addition to best practices/lessons learned articles, the interactive newsletter features safety videos, posters, preliminary loss reports, mishap investigations and trends, and links to many USACRC products and tools