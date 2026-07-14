Jul 13, 2026

This week's Risk Management newsletter focuses on enforcing standards, safe summer training, and pre-mission rehearsals.
|Published:
|July 14, 2026
The Risk Management newsletter is a U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center publication disseminated weekly to provide Soldiers and safety professionals with loss prevention and risk management information. In addition to best practices/lessons learned articles, the interactive newsletter features safety videos, posters, preliminary loss reports, mishap investigations and trends, and links to many USACRC products and tools