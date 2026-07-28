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    Jul 27, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 27, 2026

    RISK MANAGEMENT NEWSLETTER

    This week's RM newsletter highlights weapons handling mishaps, skipping checklist steps, water preparedness and motorcycle safety.

    Published: July 28, 2026
      View Online
    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

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    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Risk Management Newsletter

    Risk Management Newsletter

    The Risk Management newsletter is a U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center publication disseminated weekly to provide Soldiers and safety professionals with loss prevention and risk management information. In addition to best practices/lessons learned articles, the interactive newsletter features safety videos, posters, preliminary loss reports, mishap investigations and trends, and links to many USACRC products and tools

    View all issues ›