PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jun 1, 2026

The June 2026 edition of The Gator Sentinel, the official newsletter of KFOR 36 and Task Force Gator, marks the halfway point of the deployment by highlighting the people, partnerships, and professionalism that define Regional Command-East. This issue features messages from command leadership, recognizes outstanding Soldiers, and shares stories of operational readiness, Combat Lifesaver certification, patrol operations, community engagement, and the unique experiences of service members supporting the NATO-led KFOR mission. Together, these stories reflect the teamwork, resilience, and dedication that enable KFOR to contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo.

Published: June 29, 2026