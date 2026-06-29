Apr 1, 2026

The Gator Sentinel is the official every-other-month newsletter of Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 and Task Force Gator. Published throughout the deployment, it highlights operations, training, multinational partnerships, community engagement, Soldier achievements, and the people behind the mission across Regional Command-East. Through stories, photography, and command messages, The Gator Sentinel documents the deployment while recognizing the service, professionalism, and teamwork that contribute to KFOR’s mission of maintaining a safe and secure environment and ensuring freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo.

View all issues ›