Apr 1, 2026

The inaugural edition of The Gator Sentinel captures the momentum of Task Force Gator’s first months supporting the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission. From messages by command leadership and recognition of outstanding Soldiers to behind-the-scenes stories highlighting the professionals who keep the mission running, this issue showcases the people, partnerships, and purpose that define Regional Command-East. Readers will also find community engagement, medical readiness initiatives, and a look back at key moments from across the deployment.
|Published:
|June 29, 2026
The Gator Sentinel is the official every-other-month newsletter of Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 and Task Force Gator. Published throughout the deployment, it highlights operations, training, multinational partnerships, community engagement, Soldier achievements, and the people behind the mission across Regional Command-East. Through stories, photography, and command messages, The Gator Sentinel documents the deployment while recognizing the service, professionalism, and teamwork that contribute to KFOR’s mission of maintaining a safe and secure environment and ensuring freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo.