Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course

Photo By Airman Max Davis | Motorcycles are parked during the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Mentor Program...... read more read more Photo By Airman Max Davis | Motorcycles are parked during the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Mentor Program instructor course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2026. The 325th Fighter Wing intends to place at least two certified mentors in every squadron to make training more accessible to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Max Davis) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 325th Fighter Wing safety office hosted the Department of the Air Force’s new Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Mentor Program instructor course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 3-4, 2026.



Tyndall was selected as one of only 12 installations service-wide to host the new training, which focuses on expanding training accessibility and providing riders with enhanced decision-making and risk-management skills.



Designed to streamline the training pipeline, the program creates an accessible pathway for motorcyclists to complete mandatory Level II, Level III and general refresher training. Instead of waiting for formal classes or paying out-of-pocket for third-party courses off-base, riders can now be trained directly on base by certified mentors in any suitable parking lot.



The initiative equips unit Motorcycle Safety Representatives and experienced riders to step up as certified mentors.



“We're getting to the point where an Airman can go to an MSR and say, ‘I need this training,’ and the MSR can now teach you that course instead of having to go through an off-base institution ... this gets the training down to the lowest level possible,” said John McLaughlin, Department of the Air Force motorcycle safety program manager.



One of the goals of the new mentor training is to allow new and seasoned riders alike to share and learn from their previous experiences to create a more informed and prepared rider.



“The training relies heavily on talking with other riders, getting them to share their stories and share their experiences so they can learn from each other and make better decisions,” McLaughlin said. “Decision-making and behaviors out on the road are what get our Airmen and Guardians killed.”



Master Sgt. Dillon Neth, 325th FW safety office senior enlisted leader, said his team is excited to help lead the way in enhancing safety for Air Force motorcycle riders.



“It was a really awesome opportunity to be one of the flagship teams and bases for this new program, so we can kind of see how the process works and make sure it's smooth in the way it's supposed to be,” he said.



Moving forward, Neth said the wing plans to have at least two mentors per squadron to maximize accessibility. If you are interested in becoming a mentor or learning more about the new program, you can contact your squadron MSR or the wing safety office.