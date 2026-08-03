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    Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course [Image 5 of 5]

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    Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Airman Max Davis 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ibrahim Saado, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance evaluator, rides a motorcycle during the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Mentor Program instructor course on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2026. The new hands-on program aims to provide riders with enhanced decision-making and risk-management skills on the road. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Max Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9852832
    VIRIN: 260804-F-UA651-1282
    Resolution: 6053x3783
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course [Image 5 of 5], by AB Max Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Air Force Safety Center
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    U.S. Air Force
    motorcycle mentorship program

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