U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ibrahim Saado, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance evaluator, rides a motorcycle during the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Mentor Program instructor course on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2026. The new hands-on program aims to provide riders with enhanced decision-making and risk-management skills on the road. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Max Davis)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9852832
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-UA651-1282
|Resolution:
|6053x3783
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course
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