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    Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course [Image 4 of 5]

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    Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Airman Max Davis 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Russel Poulson, 325th Maintenance Group technical order distribution office manager, rides a motorcycle during the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Mentor Program instructor course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2026. The course’s peer-to-peer training model relies heavily on riders sharing their personal experiences to create a more informed and prepared rider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Max Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9852826
    VIRIN: 260804-F-UA651-1229
    Resolution: 5095x3184
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course [Image 5 of 5], by AB Max Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Safety Center
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    U.S. Air Force
    Tyndall AFB
    motorcycle mentorship program

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