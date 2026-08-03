Tyndall hosts new motorcycle safety instructor course

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Russel Poulson, 325th Maintenance Group technical order distribution office manager, rides a motorcycle during the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Mentor Program instructor course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2026. The course’s peer-to-peer training model relies heavily on riders sharing their personal experiences to create a more informed and prepared rider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Max Davis)