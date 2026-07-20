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    Dry Dock 5 Construction Progress: July 2026

    Dry Dock 5 (P-209) Aerial Construction Progress: July 2026

    Photo By Jhewel Felipe | An aerial view shows July construction progress on Dry Dock 5 (P-209) at Joint Base...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Story by Jhewel Felipe 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (OICC PHNSY) continues to lead the Navy’s largest military construction project.

    Recent progress includes the installation of the north cofferdam and the welding of 12 upper and lower segments of 85-inch-diameter piles driven 150 feet deep. Crews also drove 72 pump-well tension piles to a tip elevation 210 feet below the water’s surface.

    During nighttime diving operations, crews placed 1,385 cubic yards of tremie concrete 40 to 60 feet underwater, completing the perimeter connection among Prefabricated Floor Unit 2, Kahoʻolawe and the dry dock shoring wall.

    To support crane rail and building foundations, crews drove 41 precast, prestressed concrete piles as deep as 135 feet and placed more than 350 cubic yards of concrete for crane rail grade beams.

    Preparations to remove water from the dry dock are also underway, with all associated piping and temporary water-containment tanks installed.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 20:16
    Story ID: 571305
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dry Dock 5 Construction Progress: July 2026, by Jhewel Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dry Dock 5 (P-209) Aerial Construction Progress: July 2026
    Pile Driving, Batch Plant Expansion and Dewatering Preparations at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Pile Driving, Batch Plant Expansion and Dewatering Preparations at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Pile Driving, Batch Plant Expansion and Dewatering Preparations at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)

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