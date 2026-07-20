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    District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event

    District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event

    Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Lisa Schutzberger, a project manager with the Los Angeles District, gives awareness...... read more read more

    KINGMAN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Story by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    KINGMAN, Ariz. — Lisa Schutzberger, a project manager with the Los Angeles District, gives awareness toys and books to kids regarding Formerly Used Defense Site awareness during the Kingman First Friday public event June 5 in Kingman, Ariz.

    Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discussed the Kingman Skeet Range, a FUDS remediation project with Mohave County residents and provided awareness about the dangers of remaining skeet at the site. The team engaged 150 more residents this year than last year.

    Subject matter experts and program managers with the USACE South Pacific Division, the Sacramento District and the Los Angeles District along with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality answered questions from residents about the project.

    (Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 17:05
    Story ID: 570364
    Location: KINGMAN, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    FUDS
    Fomerly Used Defense Sites
    Kingman First Friday

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