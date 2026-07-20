Lisa Schutzberger, a project manager with the Los Angeles District, gives awareness toys and books to kids regarding Formerly Used Defense Site awareness during the Kingman First Friday public event June 5 in Kingman, Ariz.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9821261
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-RY318-1001
|Resolution:
|3753x2502
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|KINGMAN, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event
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