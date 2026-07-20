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    District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event

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    District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event

    KINGMAN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Lisa Schutzberger, a project manager with the Los Angeles District, gives awareness toys and books to kids regarding Formerly Used Defense Site awareness during the Kingman First Friday public event June 5 in Kingman, Ariz.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9821261
    VIRIN: 260605-A-RY318-1001
    Resolution: 3753x2502
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: KINGMAN, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, District sets up FUDS booth during Kingman First Friday Event, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FUDS, Fomerly Used Defense Sites

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