Marine to Medicolegal Death Investigator – Kera Mayfield Your browser does not support the audio element.

“I feel sometimes like I was supposed to do this.”



Raised in Paulding, Ohio, Kera Mayfield, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) medicolegal death investigator (MDI), always knew that she wanted to be involved in criminal justice in some way.



“I always wanted to be a detective,” said Mayfield. “The forensics and the investigative part, to me, was so interesting.”



After graduating from Paulding High School, Kera went on to receive an associate in dental hygiene from Rhodes State College in Lima, Ohio, but was pulled to be a part of something bigger. Just before completing her degree, she decided to speak with a military recruiter.



“As I was finishing dental hygiene school, I was like, I don't think I want to clean teeth the rest of my life,” explained Mayfield. “So, that's when I decided to join the military. I didn’t have any other family in the military but I chose the Marine Corps because they looked like the best and brightest. It wound up being the best choice I think I ever made.”



Enlisting at the age of 23, Kera attended recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and went on to become a Supply Administration and Operations Specialist Marine. Eventually, she would become a Marine Security Guard, training at Quantico and was stationed at embassies in Cairo, Ouagadougou, Berlin, and Budapest. Although, after serving 12 years as an active-duty Marine, Kera decided it was time for a different adventure.



“I got out of active service but was still working on Camp Lejeune in supply,” said Mayfield. “I did that for about five years while finishing off my Individual Ready Reserve contract. In the meantime, I kept thinking about how I always wanted to go back to school, and because I always had that interest in criminal justice and forensics, I decided to move from North Carolina back to Ohio to go to school at Youngstown State University for forensic science.”



While in her first semester of a basic osteology course, her instructor mentioned the local coroner's office and spoke of a career field known as medicolegal death investigations, forensic professionals that investigate deaths on behalf of a medical examiner or coroner’s office. This immediately piqued Kera’s interest. Her instructor suggested she contact the local coroner's office and take a tour.



“I called the Mahoning County Coroner's Office and set it up,” said Mayfield. “They explained to me more in depth about what MDIs do and actually showed me some of the process that takes place during an investigation. That's when I decided, this is what I want to do.”



After the tour, Kera would go on to finish her degree while completing an internship at the Mahoning County Coroner's Office. In May of 2021, she accepted a position at the Cobb County Medical Examiner in Marietta, Georgia, gaining experience and honing her craft before applying to become an MDI at AFMES in 2023.



AFMES is the federal government’s only medicolegal death investigation system that investigates deaths that fall within exclusive federal jurisdiction. The uniqueness of AFMES’ jurisdiction, means that AFMES MDIs travel all over the country. All six AFMES MDIs work weekly on-call shifts, and will fly out within twelve hours of an initial notification. They will coordinate a response team to assist the Military Criminal Investigative Organizations (MCIO) from every military branch, while conducting their own investigations. The responding team will typically consist of a Medical Examiner (ME), an MDI, and at least one 92M (Army fatality management specialists) that assists the ME with the autopsy.



At the scene, these MDIs are responsible for gathering evidence and documenting everything from personal effects, prescription medications, weapons, and any other pertinent items. They examine and document the decedent, accounting for their physical state and any injuries, gather any medical and psychological records, conduct interviews with family members, and coordinate with local Military Treatment Facilities, where the autopsies are performed.



“We do all that, report back to the doctor, and then we will go to the exam,” said Mayfield. “We’ll do the fingerprinting, and assist with the exam, gather specimens, take photos, and inventory the personal effects. Then, we fill out the evidence chain of custody and work all the release forms for the deceased individual. Finally, we coordinate with the local descendant affairs at the hospital for the release of the remains.”



All of this is done to determine what may have contributed the death of the individual. In total, cases may occur between one to four or more times a month, with a typical case taking anywhere from 10 to 14 hours, sometimes more, depending on travel logistics. Cases can often happen back-to-back, resulting in the MDI travelling from one scene, immediately to another. However, despite the challenges of the job, Kera was excited for the opportunity to work within the military again.



“When I was able to come back to work with the military and conduct medicolegal death investigations, it was like both my worlds collided,” said Mayfield. “I never thought I'd be back working hand-in-hand with the military and doing all of this. I enjoy it because it's the environment where most of my adulthood was spent, so it was an easy transition.”



For Kera, her education and background not only help her in official duties as an MDI but her connection of service in the Marine Corps forges a connection to the families of fallen military members. Kera says this brings a sense of duty and great pride for her.



“I think we have a role in helping families transition,” explained Mayfield. “It can be hard but I think a lot of times, they just want to talk to someone and they're always so appreciative that we are here to help get them through a difficult time, together.”



The position has also brought her a much-needed, personal perspective.



“I feel sometimes like I was supposed to do this,” explained Mayfield. “I had never lost anyone close to me until my mom passed in 2022, and I think being an MDI helped me in a way. I feel like it prepared me for when she passed. She was the closest person to me; it was rough. But after doing this job for a while, for some reason, it felt easier to accept. I think it just helped me to see that this is what happens in life.”



Kera says she is grateful for the opportunities and experience that her position at AFMES has brought her.



“It never ceases to amaze me how many times people thank us for what we do,” said Mayfield. “You always hear people say it takes a special type of person to do this type of work and I’m just grateful that I can be that person for others.”