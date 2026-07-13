Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Airmen from the 82nd Security Forces Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base are sharpening their readiness through Silent Whisper, a field training exercise designed to prepare service members for the realities of deployed environments.

Over the course of two weeks, fire teams are placed in high-stress, simulated combat support situations. Participants are required to react to evolving threats, operate in austere conditions and apply expeditionary skills outside of the traditional classroom setting. The training emphasizes teamwork, communication and the ability to perform under pressure.

“This culminating event, having multiple enemies in the field coming at us, drones overhead, and the groundburst simulators all together really made for a good experience for us,” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Albritton, NCOIC Investigation, 82nd SFS. “I think it got us ready for more than just firing blanks, but made us more prepared to go onto MFRT and shine.”

The exercise includes a range of hands-on events such as tactical movements, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), breaching techniques, close quarters combat (CQB), humvee dismounting after contact, and mission oriented problem solving. Airmen must navigate these challenges while managing limited resources and adapting to changing conditions, mirroring the unpredictability of real-world deployments.

For many participants, Silent Whisper is their first exposure to an environment that closely replicates deployed operations.

“So for the teams that are being built up, some of them have experience and some of them don’t, so with this course we find out who has what experience and we essentially polish it to be a better team.” said Tech. Sgt. Daryl Marzan, NCOIC Training, 82nd SFS. “Camaraderie eventually develops and it’s an ongoing process.”

The importance of exercises like Silent Whisper has grown as the Air Force continues to prioritize agile combat employment and rapid deployment capabilities. By preparing Airmen to operate in contested and resource constrained environments, the training directly supports mission readiness across the force.

Over time, the training has evolved to better reflect current operational demands. Instructors at Sheppard AFB have continuously updated scenarios, incorporated lessons learned from deployed units and expanded the scope of the exercise to include more realistic and complex situations such as the addition of FPV drones for example.

“Our training section has gone from minor field craft and working together and doing some scenarios to today where we have fire out here, deploying drones above us,” said Albritton. “Having those drones above our heads whether they were dropping ordnance or not really throws you off and really makes you understand that it’s not just a 360, but a 720, that there’s threats above as well.”

As Sheppard AFB continues its mission of training the next generation of Airmen, exercises like Silent Whisper play a critical role in building a force that is ready, resilient and capable of meeting the demands of modern warfare.