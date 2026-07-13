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    Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders

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    Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micah Fordham, 82nd Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of training, speaks with 82nd SFS defenders during the formation and order of movement portion of Silent Whisper at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 23, 2026. Silent Whisper, a two-week field training exercise, incorporated physical challenges and field-based training events designed to build teamwork, communication, and the expeditionary skills needed for deployed operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9814914
    VIRIN: 260423-F-GJ229-1047
    Resolution: 5702x3801
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders, by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW
    82nd SFS
    Silent Whisper

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