U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micah Fordham, 82nd Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of training, speaks with 82nd SFS defenders during the formation and order of movement portion of Silent Whisper at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 23, 2026. Silent Whisper, a two-week field training exercise, incorporated physical challenges and field-based training events designed to build teamwork, communication, and the expeditionary skills needed for deployed operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9814914
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-GJ229-1047
|Resolution:
|5702x3801
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders
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