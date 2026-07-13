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    Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders

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    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Airmen from the 82nd Security Forces Squadron participate in “Silent Whisper,” a field training exercise at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The two-week exercise places fire teams in high-stress, simulated combat support scenarios designed to prepare them for deployed environments. Airmen practice tactical movements, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, close quarters combat and mission-oriented problem solving. The training emphasizes teamwork, communication and adaptability, helping build readiness for real-world operations and supporting the Air Force’s focus on agile combat employment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014989
    VIRIN: 260508-F-RR907-1001
    PIN: 964557
    Filename: DOD_111844838
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW
    82nd SFS
    Silent Whisper

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