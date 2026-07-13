Airmen from the 82nd Security Forces Squadron participate in “Silent Whisper,” a field training exercise at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The two-week exercise places fire teams in high-stress, simulated combat support scenarios designed to prepare them for deployed environments. Airmen practice tactical movements, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, close quarters combat and mission-oriented problem solving. The training emphasizes teamwork, communication and adaptability, helping build readiness for real-world operations and supporting the Air Force’s focus on agile combat employment.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014989
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-RR907-1001
|PIN:
|964557
|Filename:
|DOD_111844838
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders
No keywords found.