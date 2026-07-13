Silent Whisper: Sharpening the Readiness of Sheppard AFB Defenders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014989" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 82nd Security Forces Squadron participate in “Silent Whisper,” a field training exercise at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The two-week exercise places fire teams in high-stress, simulated combat support scenarios designed to prepare them for deployed environments. Airmen practice tactical movements, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, close quarters combat and mission-oriented problem solving. The training emphasizes teamwork, communication and adaptability, helping build readiness for real-world operations and supporting the Air Force’s focus on agile combat employment.