USS Arlington Sailors Strengthen Community Ties Through Service in Boston

Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) volunteered at a Victory Programs recovery residence in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, completing a grounds restoration project as part of Sail250 Boston. Victory Programs provide supportive housing and recovery services for men overcoming substance use disorder. “Sail250 Boston is an opportunity to showcase the U.S. Navy, but it’s also our opportunity to serve the community as well,” said Ensign Jack Mortimer, assigned to Arlington. Navy officers and enlisted personnel worked together to complete a three-hour project in just two hours, pulling weeds, spreading mulch and planting flowers to improve the property for residents. For some Sailors, the project was one of the most meaningful events of the visit. U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 3rd Class Javierre McNeill said volunteering reflects the character of the crew and their commitment to serve others. “We wanted to do this event to help the community,” said McNeill. “Doing something good, representing the Navy, and working together as a team instills a real sense of brotherhood.” Those sentiments were also shared by the Victory Programs staff. Emily Julien, community engagement manager at Victory Programs, who has served with Victory Programs for two years, said community partnerships are essential because they help bring awareness to their organization's work. "I like being the bridge that connects them," said Julien. Recovery case manager Chloe Cheng said the program provides clients with stability and a safe environment while they rebuild their lives. “A few good months of having housing, being clean, having a place to stay, food to eat and running water can make all the difference,” said Cheng. “Many of our residents have moved out and are living independently now.” Victory Programs operates several recovery residences throughout Greater Boston. The Dorchester facility houses approximately 25 residents and provides counseling, meals and supportive services. According to Julien, thousands of volunteers contribute each year, helping maintain the facilities and create a welcoming environment for residents in recovery. Mortimer said the opportunity to help the greater Boston community was one of the most rewarding experiences for the Arlington crew during Sail250 Boston. "We show people around the ship all the time," Mortimer said. "But these events where we roll up our sleeves, do some volunteer work and get dirty are the little things that matter." This community event was part of Sail250 Boston, which is a global gathering of tall ships and military vessels inBoston’s historic waterfront to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the UnitedStates. This milestone maritime festival included more than 50 ships from around the world. Sail250 Boston honors the maritime heritage that helped build the nation and the Navy’s enduring role in protecting freedom, preserving prosperity, and defending America’s independence.