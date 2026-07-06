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    USS Arlington Sailors Lay Mulch for Sail250 Boston COMREL [Image 4 of 4]

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    USS Arlington Sailors Lay Mulch for Sail250 Boston COMREL

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Edir Coronado 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Engineman 1st Class Edward Hunsinger, left, and Ens. Jack Mortimer, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), lay mulch during a community relations project at a Victory Programs recovery housing site in Boston, July 12, 2026, as part of Sail250 Boston. Sail250 Boston is a global gathering of tall ships and military vessels in Boston’s historic waterfront to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States. This milestone maritime festival includes more than 50 ships from around the world. From the first Continental Navy to today’s global force, the Navy’s story is America’s story — one of courage, innovation, and an unbreakable commitment to winning and preserving independence. Sail250 Boston honors the maritime heritage that helped build the nation and the Navy’s enduring role in protecting freedom, preserving prosperity, and defending America’s independence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Edir Coronado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9806936
    VIRIN: 260712-N-EX054-1006
    Resolution: 6611x4407
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Arlington Sailors Lay Mulch for Sail250 Boston COMREL [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Edir Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Community relations (COMREL)
    Sail250 Boston

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