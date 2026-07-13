NAS Sigonella Commemorates Operation Husky 83 Years Later

Photo By Lt.j.g. Vianni Paquian | NISCEMI, Italy (July 11, 2026) U.S. Navy service members stationed aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella salute during a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating Operation Husky, the Allied invasion of Sicily, held in Niscemi. Naval Air Station Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by the NAS Sigonella Public Affairs Office). see less | View Image Page

SICILY, Italy – Spanning from July 9 to July 11, 2026, leadership and personnel stationed aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella participated in a series of commemorative events for the 83rd anniversary of ‘Operation Husky’ where allied forces waded onto the shores of Sicily to open the Southern European front during World War II.

Together, these ceremonies highlighted the courage of the warfighter, the resilience of the local populace, and the transformation of former adversaries into steadfast NATO allies, continuing to honor the sacrifices of the past while celebrating an enduring U.S.-Italian partnership.

The bravery of the initial invasion was first honored at Ponte Dirillo on July 9. There, personnel from NAS Sigonella, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Sicily, and the U.S. NATO Army element stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Italian partners and authorities.

On July 10, 1943, paratroopers dropped into a heavily fortified pass with a critical mission, to capture a strategic bridge and halt Axis reinforcements. Overcoming fierce resistance from German pillboxes and Italian bunkers, the 82nd Airborne secured a vital foothold that paved the way for broader Allied success.

"The events we remember today also helped shape the close and lasting partnership between the United States and Italy," stated U.S. Consul General in Naples Terrence Flynn as a special guest during the ceremony. "Our alliance is built not only on shared security interests, but also on our shared commitment to freedom, democracy, and peace. As NATO allies and G7 partners, we continue to work side by side to address the challenges of today and to build a more secure and prosperous future."

On the following day, July 10, the town of Scoglitti held its own ceremony and is considered one of the primary American landing zones of Operation Husky. Capt. Daniel Martins, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella, led remarks on behalf of the U.S. Navy delegation.

“When the 45th infantry division came ashore here at dawn on July 10, 1943, it marked the beginning of the Italian campaign and a decisive point in the war. We must never forget the immense courage and sacrifice of the US and allied soldiers who fought on these shores,” said Capt. Martins. “Today our U.S. and NATO service members continue to honor their sacrifice and legacy by serving alongside each other at NAS Sigonella, and taking time to remember the sacrifices of those who served before.”

Scoglitti Mayor Francesco Aiello reflected on the landings as a pivotal moment in the restoration of democracy in Europe. “Preserving this memory is essential to educating future generations,” said Mayor Aiello. “Our partnership with the United States is an unshakeable friendship, as we share a vision of the Mediterranean as a continued sea of peace, cooperation, and unity.”

The commemorations continued in Niscemi on July 11, hosted by the Niscemi Mayor Massimilliano Conti and the Gela Delegation of the Lamba Doria Cultural Association.

While the events at Ponte Dirillo and Scoglitti focused on tactical bravery, the Niscemi ceremony highlighted the profound humanity that emerged amidst the perils of war. Known as the 'White Angel' or the 'Heroine of Niscemi', the town paid special tribute to Sister Cecilia Basarocco, originally born as Angela Basarocco. On March 20, 1935, she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Spoleto, taking the religious name Sister Cecilia. That same year, she began working at the Civil Hospital of Niscemi and devoted herself to caring for those in need.

During the chaos of the advancing front in 1943, wounded German soldiers treated at the hospital faced the threat of execution or retaliation. Sister Cecilia courageously used her moral authority to intervene, insisting the prisoners be treated with dignity and charity. Her actions spared their lives and to this day remain a powerful symbol of compassion. Sister Cecilia dedicated over 50 years of her life to caring for the sick and wounded at the Civil Hospital in Niscemi.

Following a wreath-laying at Piazza Martiri di Nassiriya and grand opening of the “In the Footsteps of the Sicily Campaign” exhibition at the Civic Museum, the impact of Sister Cecilia’s legacy remains unfaltering. Alongside NAS Sigonella leadership, the ceremony welcomed representatives and leadership from the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella and the German Air Force serving within NATO; a poignant image of reconciliation.

Standing together 83 years later, U.S. and Italian military and civilian leaders paid tribute to the battlefield heroism that forged the foundation of today's bilateral alliance and ultimate tribute to the fallen.

NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official