NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Welcomes New Commanding Officer During Change of Command Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl

Harbor will hold a change of command ceremony Friday, July 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. on Kilo Pier

aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Capt. Sean M. Andrews will relinquish command of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor to Capt.

Anthony P. Bannister during a ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Kevin M. Corcoran,

deputy commander, Naval Supply Systems Command.

The change of command is a time-honored Navy tradition that formally transfers authority,

responsibility and accountability from one commanding officer to the next. More than a

ceremonial milestone, the event reflects the continuity of leadership required to sustain ready,

capable naval forces and deliver combat-credible logistics support throughout the Indo-Pacific.

During his command tour, Andrews led a military and civilian workforce responsible for

delivering the logistics capabilities that enable Navy, joint and allied forces to operate forward.

From material management and contracting to transportation, port operations and fleet support

services, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor provides the operational backbone that helps keep the

Fleet ready to deter aggression, respond to crisis and defend U.S. interests across the region.

“The resiliency of the team during a time of significant organizational change and external

challenges is what I am most proud of,” Andrews said. “Their commitment to the mission and

one another ensured this command continued delivering the responsive logistics support the Fleet

depends on.”

Under Andrews’ leadership, the command strengthened its ability to support operational

requirements while investing in the Sailors, civilians and families who make up the NAVSUP

FLC Pearl Harbor ‘Ohana. The command’s work demonstrates that logistics is not simply

support to the fight; it is a warfighting capability that delivers readiness at the speed and scale

required by the Fleet.

Andrews will next report to Naval Supply Systems Command headquarters in Mechanicsburg,

Pennsylvania, where he will continue his Navy service.

Bannister arrives from NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and

assumes command at a consequential time for the Navy and the Indo-Pacific. He will lead

NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s workforce in maintaining responsive, reliable and integrated

logistics support for forward-deployed forces and regional partners.

“NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor will remain focused on mission first, ‘ohana always, anything,

anytime, anywhere,” Bannister said. “By working as one team, investing in our people and

anticipating Fleet requirements, we will deliver the responsive logistics support needed to sustain

readiness and help the Fleet operate forward and win.”

As the Navy continues to strengthen readiness, modernize capabilities and support Sailors and Marines operating forward, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor remains focused on delivering dependable logistics support, developing its people and ensuring the Fleet has what it needs, when and where it needs it.

NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight fleet logistics centers under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.