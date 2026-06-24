Montana National Guard validates joint sling load capability during field training exercise

FORT HARRISON, Mont. — Airmen assigned to the 219th Red Horse Squadron and Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation) successfully executed the first operational joint sling load mission between the two units during a field training exercise designed to strengthen the Montana National Guard's domestic operations capabilities, June 26, 2026.

During the mission, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 1-189th GSAB transported an MEP-806 power generator by sling load from Fort Harrison to the Limestone Hills, where the generator was installed to provide power to a tower.

Although the two units have trained together on sling load procedures in the past, this marked the first mission with a defined operational end state, delivering and employing the generator at its destination. The mission demonstrated the Montana National Guard's ability to integrate Army aviation and Air National Guard engineering capabilities to accomplish real-world objectives.

"This training is about building capability before it's needed," said Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson, the Adjutant General of Montana. "When our Soldiers and Airmen combine their unique capabilities, we become a stronger and more capable organization. Exercises like this strengthen our readiness and ensure we're prepared whenever we're called upon."

The operation required planning and coordination between Army aviators and Airmen from the 219th Red Horse Squadron. Before the helicopter departed, Red Horse personnel inspected, rigged and certified the MEP-806 power generator for external transport while Army flight crews completed final sling load inspections and flight planning.

"Working alongside the Montana Army National Guard makes both organizations stronger," said Master Sgt. Matthew Ammons, an engineering craftsman assigned to the 219th Red Horse Squadron. "By combining our engineering capabilities with Army aviation, we're able to respond more effectively to whatever mission our state or nation requires."

The mission also highlighted the specialized training required to safely conduct sling load operations. Several members of the 219th Red Horse Squadron have completed Air Assault School, earning certification in sling load procedures and bringing those skills back to Montana.

"These missions begin with extensive training," Ammons said. "Several of our Airmen have completed Air Assault School, where they earn certification in sling load operations and other specialized skills. That training allows us to safely move personnel, equipment and resources by air wherever they're needed."

Following delivery to the Limestone Hills, the generator was installed to provide power to the tower, completing the mission's operational objective and validating a capability that can support future domestic operations.

"Every organization involved in domestic operations brings unique capabilities to the mission," said Master Sgt. Robert Johnson, logistics superintendent for the 219th Red Horse Squadron. "The 219th Red Horse has specialized equipment and engineering expertise, while the Army provides the aviation capability to move us and our equipment. When we come together, our ability to reach locations across Montana is multiplied, allowing us to respond faster and more effectively."

The joint mission was one of several events conducted during the field training exercise, which focused on strengthening the Montana National Guard's domestic operations capabilities through realistic, integrated training. By successfully transporting and employing an MEP-806 power generator at the Limestone Hills, Soldiers and Airmen validated a capability that further strengthens the Montana National Guard's ability to operate as a unified force in support of state and federal missions.