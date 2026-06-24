Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield.

Photo By Derrick Matthews | The traditional passing of the garrison colors took place before a large crowd of witnesses composed of Soldiers and community members. This symbolic event indicates the transfer of authority, responsibility and leadership from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Derrick Matthews | The traditional passing of the garrison colors took place before a large crowd of...... read more read more

The Hunter Army Airfield community welcomed a new leader Friday as Lt. Col. Kyle Stilwell assumed command of the garrison from Lt. Col. Derick Taylor during a change of command ceremony held at the Garrison headquarters. The traditional passing of the garrison colors took place before a large crowd of witnesses composed of Soldiers and community members. This symbolic event indicates the transfer of authority, responsibility and leadership from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

Taylor, who led the airfield through significant infrastructure improvements and high-tempo deployment operations, reflected on his tenure and praised the dedication of his support staff of Soldiers and civilians. "We have accomplishments as an organization and a community," Taylor said. "This community and the outpouring of support, whether it be from our partners or business partners, have shown nothing but love for this organization and installation. Through that love, we have been able to construct a brand-new Army attack helicopter hangar, repave the Army’s biggest runway and remove some of the older buildings. We are taking Hunter Army Airfield into the future."

During his farewell address, Taylor also thanked Savannah leaders for their continued partnership and praised the garrison staff for their daily commitment to installation readiness. Lt. Col. Kyle Stilwell steps into the role with extensive operational experience and expressed eagerness to integrate into the Coastal Georgia community.

"It is a profound honor to take command of this historic and critical installation," Stilwell said. "We will reflect on what we can improve each day. The future for Hunter Army Airfield is bright, and I want to thank you all for the warm embrace for me and my family."

Hunter Army Airfield features the Army’s longest runway on the East Coast. It provides critical infrastructure for the rapid global deployment of the 3rd Infantry Division, the 1st Ranger Battalion and various tenant units.