(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    LTC Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Kyle Stilwell assumes command of Hunter Army Airfield from Lt. Col. Derick Taylor during a ceremony June 26.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012497
    VIRIN: 260626-A-BL368-8273
    Filename: DOD_111802139
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video