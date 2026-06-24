LTC Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield

Lt. Col. Kyle Stilwell assumes command of Hunter Army Airfield from Lt. Col. Derick Taylor during a ceremony June 26.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012497
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-BL368-8273
|Filename:
|DOD_111802139
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield
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